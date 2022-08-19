New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hickok CRAWA is a developer and manufacturer of products for diverse markets primarily in healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings AJRD is a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialized propulsion systems as well as armament systems.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is a provider of SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

