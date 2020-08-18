Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acadia Realty Trust AKR is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core and Fund - operating platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. EPAY provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company DRH is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns diversified hotels and destination resort locations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL provides air passenger transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular