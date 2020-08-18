New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acadia Realty Trust AKR is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core and Fund - operating platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. EPAY provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company DRH is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns diversified hotels and destination resort locations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL provides air passenger transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 30 days.

