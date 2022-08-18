New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 146.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AppFolio APPF is a cloud-based software solution company for property management and legal industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream AM is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services in the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, the company operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

