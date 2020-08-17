Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 17th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.4% downward over the last 30 days.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. HDS operates as an industrial distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Vectrus, Inc. VEC provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32% downward over the last 30 days.

