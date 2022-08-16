Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico ALCO is an agribusiness company involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings AJRD is a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialized propulsion systems as well as armament systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream AM is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.




Click to get this free report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alico, Inc. (ALCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AM ALCO AJRD

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

Are Investors Too Optimistic?

Aug 10, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular