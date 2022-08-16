New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alico ALCO is an agribusiness company involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings AJRD is a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialized propulsion systems as well as armament systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Antero Midstream AM is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.
