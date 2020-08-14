New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

51job, Inc. JOBS is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. BSTC is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Credicorp Ltd. BAP is a provider of financial, insurance, and health services and products in Peru as well as across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. DSSI is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation HCAP is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.