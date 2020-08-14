New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
51job, Inc. JOBS is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. BSTC is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Credicorp Ltd. BAP is a provider of financial, insurance, and health services and products in Peru as well as across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Diamond S Shipping Inc. DSSI is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation HCAP is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
51job, Inc. (JOBS): Free Stock Analysis Report
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.