New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK is a provider of short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ION Geophysical Corporation IO is a provider of a variety of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 95% downward over the last 30 days.

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW is a provider of regional airline services in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation AINV is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD is the owner and operator of senior living communities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

