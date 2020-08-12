Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)is a business development company specializing in middle market companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) isthe bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)is a provider of flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DXC Technology Company (DXC)is a provider of information technology services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.2% downward over the last 30 days.

