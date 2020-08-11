New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Hersha Hospitality Trust HT is an REIT that focuses on hospitality industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Olin Corporation OLN is a producer and distributor of chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 19% downward over the last 30 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is a cruise company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is a cruise line operator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Tiffany & Co. TIF designs, manufactures and retails fine jewelry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 30 days.
