New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American NGLOY is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Accuray ARAY designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for treatment of tumors in the body. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner BANR is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

