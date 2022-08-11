Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.9% downward over the last 60 days.

ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI manufactures and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

