New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHLB operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Cabot Corporation CBT operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Entercom Communications Corp. ETM is a media and entertainment company that engages in radio broadcasting business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR provides home service plans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
