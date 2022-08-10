New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY is a full-service restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.
HCI Group, Inc. HCI is a property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.