New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY is a full-service restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI is a property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.