New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. AGI is an intermediate gold producer with diversified production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO is a gold producing and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Welltower Inc. WELL is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.