New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a designer of a wide range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Ashford Inc. AINC is an asset management firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 55.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Bancolombia S.A. CIB is a provider of various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH is a homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 61.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
BanColombia S.A. (CIB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ashford Inc. (AINC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.