New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation DDD is a 3D printing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 228.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AFC Gamma, Inc. AFCG is a cannabis finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV ASMIY is a semiconductor company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

