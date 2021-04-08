New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aphria Inc. APHA cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Envestnet, Inc. ENV provides wealth management software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Credit Suisse Group (CS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envestnet, Inc (ENV): Get Free Report



Aphria Inc. (APHA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.