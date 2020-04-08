New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 76.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Aaron's, Inc. AAN operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Flex Ltd. FLEX provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.

General Motors Company GM designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG designs and produces various engineered components and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

