Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Corvus Gold Inc. KOR is a mineral exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP is a downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
REMAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Corvus Gold, Inc. (KOR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): Get Free Report
 
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular