New Strong Sell Stocks for April 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Corvus Gold Inc. KOR is a mineral exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP is a downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.