New Strong Sell Stocks for April 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 59% downward over the last 30 days.
CarMax, Inc. KMX operates as a retailer of used vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG operates as a chain of restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF is a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.