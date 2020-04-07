Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 7th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 59% downward over the last 30 days.

CarMax, Inc. KMX operates as a retailer of used vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG operates as a chain of restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF is a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

