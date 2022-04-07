New Strong Sell Stocks for April 7th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK is a joint preservation company that creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 454.8% downward over the last 60 days.
FAT Brands Inc. FAT is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 353.9% downward over the last 60 days.
