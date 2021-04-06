New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th

Stocks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

51job, Inc. JOBS is a provider of integrated human resource services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD is engaged in the brewers industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronav NV EURN is a tanker company that owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

