New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bruker Corporation BRKR is a manufacturer and distributor of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is a designer and distributor of apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Comerica Incorporated CMA is a provider of various financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is the owner and operator of integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.9% downward over the last 30 days.

