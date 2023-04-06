New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cutera CUTR designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 73.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Altus Power AMPS is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Callon Petroleum CPE is solely focused on exploration, and production of oil and gas resources in the Permian Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 60 days.

