New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akumin Inc. AKU provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 176.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. AOMR is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

