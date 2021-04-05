New Strong Sell Stocks for April 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.7% downward over the last 30 days.

BCE Inc. BCE is a communications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Unum Group UNM is the industry leader in disability income protection and one of the top providers of supplemental benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

