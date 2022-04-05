New Strong Sell Stocks for April 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alkami Technology, Inc. ALKT is a cloud-based digital banking platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. AMADY is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.