New Strong Sell Stocks for April 4th

April 04, 2024 — 05:56 am EDT

April 04, 2024

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Immunome, Inc. IMNM is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Soitec SA SLOIF is a semiconductor company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc. TMQ is a base metals exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations.
