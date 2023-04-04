New Strong Sell Stocks for April 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AcuityAds ATY is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Amtech Systems ASYS is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.0% downward over the last 60 days.

ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 23.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.