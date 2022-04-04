New Strong Sell Stocks for April 4th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Akumin Inc. AKU is a diagnostic images services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 418.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK is a joint preservation orthopedic care company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 193.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY is an energy infrastructure company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.7% downward over the last 60 days.
