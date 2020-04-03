New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA is a manufacturer and distributor of high performance coatings systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cabot Corporation CBT is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL is the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.3% downward over the last 30 days.

First Internet Bancorp INBK is a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 30 days.

