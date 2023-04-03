New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blade Air Mobility BLDE provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 37.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is a specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

