New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accuray Incorporated ARAY is a global leader in the field of radiosurgery dedicated to providing an improved quality of life and a non-surgical treatment option for those diagnosed with cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS is a life sciences company that focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB provides tobacco products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Farmer Brothers Company (FARM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.