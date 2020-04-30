New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. APELY is a manufacturer and marketer of electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Ameris Bancorp ABCB is the bank holding company for Ameris Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 61.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Avnet, Inc. AVT is a technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is the bank holding company for BankUnited. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 16.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

