New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma, Inc. AFCG is a cannabis-focused lending company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AIA Group Limited AAGIY is a life insurance provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is a healthcare workforce solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

