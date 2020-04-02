New Strong Sell Stocks for April 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Marriott International, Inc. MAR operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Nucor Corporation NUE manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.3% downward over the last 30 days.

RH RH operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. SLAB is a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.