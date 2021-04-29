New Strong Sell Stocks for April 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB operates as an integrated building systems solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Quidel Corporation QDEL develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.