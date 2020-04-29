New Strong Sell Stocks for April 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1st Source Corporation SRCE provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

First Horizon National Corporation FHN operates as the bank holding company that provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.2% downward over the last 30 days.

United Rentals, Inc. URI operates as an equipment rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

