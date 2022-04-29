New Strong Sell Stocks for April 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

EmbraerEmpresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ERJ is an aviation company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo FTAI is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM is an investment management firm focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.4 % downward over the last 60 days.

