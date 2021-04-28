New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.8% downward over the last 30 days.

First Western Financial, Inc. MYFW operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

JOYY Inc. YY provides a social media platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 94% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.