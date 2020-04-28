New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BOK Financial Corporation BOKF is the financial holding company for BOKF, NA. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22% downward over the last 30 days.

Barnes Group Inc. B is a provider of engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH operates as a hotel franchisor across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.

EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO is a developer and manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.1% downward over the last 30 days.

EPR Properties EPR is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.