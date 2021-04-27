New Strong Sell Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 31% downward over the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Quidel Corporation QDEL develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.