New Strong Sell Stocks for April 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR engages in the development, production, and marketing of various formulated specialty chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

BorgWarner Inc. BWA provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB operates as a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH offers various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.

