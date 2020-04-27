Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 27th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR engages in the development, production, and marketing of various formulated specialty chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

BorgWarner Inc. BWA provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB operates as a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH offers various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular