New Strong Sell Stocks for April 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP is a community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.0% downward over the last 60 days.

America's CarMart CRMT is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ACRE is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.