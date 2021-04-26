New Strong Sell Stocks for April 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT is a clean technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.