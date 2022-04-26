New Strong Sell Stocks for April 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anika Therapeutics ANIK is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 454.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Alimera Sciences ALIM is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 302.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.7 % downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





