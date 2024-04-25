New Strong Sell Stocks for April 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation DDD provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 225% downward over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. EGBN is the bank holding company for EagleBank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp FINW is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.