New Strong Sell Stocks for April 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Balchem BCPC is a provider of state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

ASM International ASMIY is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group BRDG is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

