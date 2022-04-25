New Strong Sell Stocks for April 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bally's BALY is a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company that engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 161.6 % downward over the last 60 days.

Butterfly Network BFLY is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Denison Mine Corp DNN is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling off, and investing in Canadian uranium properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





