New Strong Sell Stocks for April 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amalgamated Bank AMAL provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

BancorpSouth Bank BXS is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Barnes Group Inc. B is a provider of engineered products, industrial technologies and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation CADE is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

